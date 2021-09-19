NYPD probe anti-Semitic assault in Crown Heights

A Jewish man in Brooklyn, New York was assaulted earlier this month by a man who threatened to murder him, police said.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident occurred on September 9th, though the assault was only made public last week.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. September 9th, a 46-year-old Jewish man from the Chabad movement was accosted by the perpetrator, who spat on the victim and threatened to murder him.

“F***ing Jew, I’m going to kill you,” the suspect said.

The suspect then tried to punch the victim’s face, but failed to do so.

The incident occurred on Utica Avenue, police said.

Authorities have opened an investigation in the attack and are searching for the suspect.