Eight unvaccinated people hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19

Eight young people aged 35-40, unvaccinated and most of them without risk factors, are connected to ECMO machine, and are hospitalized in critical condition after contracting COVID-19, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday night.

Senior Ministry of Health officials are concerned about the increase in the number of young people who are hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19, and say that the data support the belief that the Delta strain of the virus is more violent.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health published new data on Saturday night showing an increase in the number of patients in serious condition, and their number stands at 717, of whom 195 are on ventilators.

Almost 4,900 new cases were diagnosed on Friday, out of about 90,000 tests. The rate of positive tests was 5.6%.

In addition, four additional people have died, bringing the number of Israelis who died from the virus to 7,507.