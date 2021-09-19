Italian Consul visits six-year-old cable car crash survivor at grandfather's home

The Italian Consul in Tel Aviv on Friday morning met six-year-old Eitan Biran in the presence of his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg.

Following the meeting, the Consul said that Eitan "seems to be in good health."

According to Italy24News, the visit "was aimed at verifying the situation and the family context in which the minor is currently found." Reuters noted that the visit took place at Peleg's home.

Italy's ANSA reported that the meeting was arranged by the Italian Foreign Ministry in cooperation with the Israeli authorities. The site also said that Eitan had been driven, not flown, into Switzerland.

Aya Biran-Nirko, Eitan's paternal aunt, is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days, Kan Reshet Bet reported Friday. Biran-Nirko was appointed by an Italian court as Eitan's legal guardian.

Earlier this week, a representative for her filed a suit in the Tel Aviv Family Court claiming that Eitan had been kidnapped and demanding that he be returned to Italy as per the Hague conventions. At the same time, a request was filed that Eitan be returned to Biran-Nirko's care upon her arrival in Israel.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for September 29 in Tel Aviv, Italy24News added.

On Tuesday evening, Peleg was interrogated by Israel Police on suspicion of kidnapping a minor under age 16, after he brought Eitan, 6, to Israel without obtaining Biran-Nirko's consent.