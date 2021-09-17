Vietnam: Israeli Embassy distributes food to needy families

The Israeli Embassy in Vietnam has begun an operation distributing food packages to needy families in Vietnam.

On Wednesday, the day before Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), 500 packages of food and basic hygiene products were distributed to needy families on the outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam's capital.

The food packages are a humanitarian donation from Mashav, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation. The families which received the aid are among the weakest in Hanoi's population, and the coronavirus pandemic has caused them destitution. Each of the packages contains enough to sustain a family for one week.

The Israeli Embassy in Vietnam cooperated with the National Communist Youth Organization in Vietnam to pack and distribute the packages in 20 villages near the capital.

Nadav Eshkar, the Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam, said that this is a symbolic gift from the nation of Israel, and is presented to the Vietnamese nation in friendship and solidarity with their battle against coronavirus at this difficult time.

The district governor emotionally thanked Eshkar for the gesture, quoting a Vietnamese saying that, "The value of a piece of food to a hungry man is tens of times greater than the value of gold to a rich person."