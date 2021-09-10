Israel sends medical aid to Vietnam

The Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam, Nadav Eshkar, today handed over medical equipment to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry on behalf of the State of Israel to deal with the new wave of covid-19 sweeping the country.

The equipment was handed over to the Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister, Mr. Pam Kuang Hiao in a ceremony attended by representatives of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

The equipment, which includes 10 respirators, is intended for a new field hospital opened in the city of Hanoi specifically to treat covid-19 patients.



The Vietnamese will also be given about 10,000 medical masks, 20 oxygen generators and antiviral plastic sheets to cover surfaces.



Deputy Foreign Minister Hayo thanked Israel for the assistance and noted that it reflects the growing friendship between Israel and Vietnam.



Ambassador Eshkar expressed hope that in a joint effort, Israel, Vietnam and the rest of the world will succeed in curbing the plague and leaving this crisis behind.



Prime Minister Bennett and the Prime Minister of Vietnam held a telephone conversation in July, in which it was agreed, among other things, on the transfer of medical assistance delivered today.