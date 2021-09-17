Stabbing in Jerusalem leaves one moderately injured

A bus driver was stabbed in the back on Beit Hadfus Street in Jerusalem's Givat Shaul neighborhood.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

Police believe the stabbing was criminal, not nationalist, in nature.

Earlier this week, a stabbing attack at Jerusalem's Central Bus Station left two people injured and in moderate condition.

A Border Police officer on his regular patrol saw the stabbing and shot the terrorist.

All three were evacuated to the city's Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.