Woman gives birth, wakes up in hospital next to terrorist

A woman who gave birth to twins today (Tuesday) in an emergency surgery at Shaare Zedek Hospital woke up following the surgery to find herself in the same hospital room as the terrorist who stabbed two people in a Jerusalem store yesterday.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, her husband, D. Radutsky, told of the moment they realized that the person lying next to her bed was the terrorist, and said that he had not expected a terrorist to be waiting in the recovery next to other patients.

"When my wife came back from the recovery room, she told me that next to her, right next to her, lay an Arab who had policemen around him," Radutsky said. "I asked her how old he was so she told me he was a 20 year old guy or something like that. He looked seriously injured."

"Then I heard that there was a terrorist attack and that the terrorist was brought to Shaarei Tzedek. We understood that it was the terrorist," he said. "I was surprised. But I know the system here in Israel and I know that terrorists will receive the best treatment here."

"I would definitely expect a terrorist who tried to kill people not to be in a recovery room where everyone else is," he added. "No one would want the same person who injured a few people here now to sit with us in the same ward and get the same treatment we get, maybe even better,"

The terrorist, a 17-year-old Arab was shot by a Border Police officer after he stabbed two people in the back in a store near Jerusalem's Central Bus Station. The attacker was taken to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in serious condition. The two victims were also taken to Shaarei Tzedek in moderate condition.