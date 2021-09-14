Attempted lynching on way to Mount of Olives cemetery

A Jewish family who made their way to a memorial service at the ancient Jewish cemetery on the Mount of Olives was attacked Tuesday evening by Arabs who threw stones at their car.

The car was damaged and the windows were smashed in the attack.

One of the car's occupants drew his weapon and fired several warning shots in the air, which caused the rioters to disperse.

Police and security forces are currently searching for the perpetrators.

The family intends to file a complaint with the police over the attack immediately after the memorial service.

Yesterday, a terrorist stabbed two people at a store right outside Jerusalem's Central Bus Station. A Border Police Officer shot and neutralized the terrorist.