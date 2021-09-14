Security guards assigned to UTJ MK following assault

Two Knesset security guards have been assigned to MK Meir Porush of the United Torah Judaism party after he was attacked on Monday morning near his home in Jerusalem.

The level of threat to him has been raised to level 5. The police are continuing their search for the two suspects who attacked MK Porush.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two unknown individuals riding a motorcycle arrived near Porush's home. One of them asked him, "Are you Porush?" and, when the Knesset member answered in the affirmative, that person attacked him and tried to trim his beard. The Knesset member did not need medical treatment.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy spoke with Porush after he was attacked and said, "I am shocked by the ugly and violent attack on MK Porush. I spoke to him to ask how he was and to get details regarding the incident. I then spoke with the Jerusalem District Commander. I discussed with him the ways to catch the attackers and thanked him for the determination and seriousness with which the police perceive the serious incident. Attacking public figures is a destructive act for democracy, and that is how it should be treated."

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke with Porush and said, "I call on the police to apprehend those responsible for this violent and dangerous act."

MK Yaakov Litzman of United Torah Judaism said, "I am shocked by the violent attack on MK Rabbi Meir Porush by dangerous rioters in Jerusalem. This is a new and dangerous low and crosses a red line. It is inconceivable that a public figure will be attacked, harmed or threatened for any reason."

President Isaac Herzog said in the wake of the incident, "Violence against anyone, and certainly against elected officials, crosses a red line, and we must take it seriously. I am confident that the law enforcement system will locate the perpetrators and bring them to justice soon."