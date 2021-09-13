Haredi lawmaker attacked in Jerusalem

A haredi lawmaker was physically assaulted in the capital Monday morning, Arutz Sheva has learned.

MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism), who previously served as Deputy Education Minister and Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing, was attacked just outside of his Jerusalem home Monday morning.

The assailant, a man wearing haredi garb, attacked Porush and attempted to cut off his beard.

Porush was able to fend off his attacker, however, and notified police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, and the assailant fled.

Police launched searches of the surrounding area for the perpetrator.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) spoke with MK Porush and expressed his shock and dismay regarding the incident.

Levy also spoke with the Jerusalem district police chief regarding the investigation into the assault.

“I am deeply appalled by this ugly and violent attack on Knesset Member Porush. I spoke with MK Porush in order to ask him how he is doing and to get details about the incident,” said Levy.