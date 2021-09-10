Likud: The Bennett government contains terrorists

The Likud on Thursday blasted the appointment of MK Waleed Taha (Ra’am) as chairman of the Knesset's Internal Affairs and Environment Committee.

"Bennett's response to the escape of the terrorists from prison was to appoint Waleed Taha, who called the terrorists 'freedom fighters', as chairman of the Knesset's Internal Affairs Committee," the Likud said.

“No response against the terrorist organizations, no response against the riots of the prisoners, no response to the murder of the fighter Barel Shmueli. The Bennett government said it 'contains dead people' and now it turns out that it also contains terrorists," the Likud added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Knesset House Committee headed by MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) approved the appointment of Taha as chairman of the Knesset's Internal Affairs and Environment Committee. He replaces MK Saeed Alkharumi, who passed away last month at the age of 49.

MKs Shlomo Karhi (Likud), Simcha Rotman and Orit Strook (Religious Zionism) said during the confirmation hearing that MK Taha is a representative of a party that supports terrorism.

Yaron Friedman, the brother of soldier Guy Friedman who was murdered in a terrorist attack on the Night of the Pitchforks in 1992, responded to remarks made by MK Orbach who said that "it is appropriate for Waleed Taha to be a Knesset member."

Friedman pointed that Taha visited the family of the terrorist who murdered his brother. "He who praises and visits in prison terrorists who killed IDF soldiers, or their families, belongs behind bars and not in the Knesset of Israel."

The "Choosing Life" Forum which represents bereaved families said, "Unfortunately, we are not surprised that Nir Orbach, a former ideological right-winger who sold his soul to supporters of terrorism such as Ra’am, would say that Waleed Taha, who supports the terrorists who murdered our loved ones, is eligible to chair a committee in the Knesset. We will continue to shout that Taha and the rest of the members of their party belong outside the Knesset and even in prison."