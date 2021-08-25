Ra'am MK passes away after heart attack

MK Saeed Alkharumi from the Ra’am party, the chairman of the Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, passed away at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

He was 49 years old.

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas paid tribute to Alkharumi outside the hospital and said, "A young and energetic and very smart politician. He always believed in his way as a descendant of the Arabs of the Negev. This is a heavy loss."

Alkharumi was born in 1972 in Segev Shalom, was a member of the local council there, and was later elected head of the local council. He also served as chairman of the High Steering Committee of the Negev Arabs.

From 2002 to 2014, he served as secretary general of Ra’am, and when the party split from the Joint List, he was placed in fourth place on the Ra’am slate. He served as the representative of the Negev and the Bedouin public in Ra'am.

In the vote on the formation of the 36th government, Alkharumi was the only one Ra'am MK to abstain.