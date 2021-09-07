Qatari envoy: Aid to Gaza will be distributed soon

Financial aid as part of $480 million in aid allocated by Qatar, in Gaza

Qatar's envoy to Gaza said on Monday that aid from his country will be distributed soon in Gaza, including to employees of the Hamas government, AFP reports.

Envoy Mohammed al-Emadi, who is currently in Gaza, said that "all the details" regarding the distribution mechanism "have been reviewed and the process will begin shortly".

Civil servants in Gaza's Hamas-run government can be considered approved recipients, "following an agreement by the different parties", Emadi added.

Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years to pay for electricity in the Strip, build new roads and hospitals, help Hamas cover the salaries of its civil servants and provide monthly stipends to poor families.

Israel has come under fire for permitting the money to enter Gaza as Hamas continues to regularly fire rockets at Israeli towns in the south.

Following Operation Guardian of the Walls, it was reported that Israel plans to reevaluate the way in which the Qatari money enters Gaza in order to ensure that the funds go to the needy population of the Strip and not into the hands of Hamas.

Palestinian Arab sources later said that the United Nations would take on the responsibility of distributing the Qatari monetary aid to families in the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently announced that Israel will support the resumption of the transfers of the Qatari money to Gaza.

