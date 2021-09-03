London police arrest man following five anti-Semitic assaults

London, UK police announced they have arrested a man believed to have been behind five anti-Semitic assaults on members of the Jewish community in the city’s borough of Hackney, BBC News reported.

Three of the assaults occurred on August 18 in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill, where a large Hasidic community lives.

The first incident occurred when a 30-year old man was hit in the head with a bottle. In the second incident, a 14-year old boy was physically assaulted. In the third incident, a 64-year old man was violently punched in the face, causing him to fall and break his foot. The punch also caused serious facial injuries.

The fourth and fifth victims have yet to come forward, according to a police statement.

Metropolitan Police said they had arrested a 28-year old man on Thursday for the assaults. He is in custody at an east London police station on suspicion of committing five racially motivated attacks.

“Detectives from the Central East Command Unit have been conducting extensive enquiries following the series of incidents,” police said.

Stamford Hill Shomrim released a statement expressing their appreciation to the police for finding the alleged assailant.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts by our dedicated Shomrim volunteers who worked hard assisting [Metropolitan Police] with the investigation, CCTV & supporting the victims,” they tweeted.

