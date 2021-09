Rosh HaShana - the birthday of man - is right around the corner, and all we need to do is show up and make ourselves heard through the sounding of the shofar (ram's horn).

It is we, ourselves, who write our names into the Book of Life, and it is we, ourselves, who determine who we are going to be in the upcoming year. Choose life and attachment to Hashem (G-d) - and have a sweet and blessed year.