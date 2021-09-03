Condition of PA official who contracted COVID-19 improves

Senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub is in good condition as he recovers from COVID-19, Palestinian Authority (PA) “health minister” Mai Al-Kaileh said on Thursday, according to the Wafa news agency.

She added that a special team of the “health ministry” on Wednesday conducted medical checkups for Rajoub, and the results appeared to be encouraging.

Rajoub has been in quarantine since he tested positive for the virus last week. He announced on his Facebook page last week that he tested positive and called on everyone who had been in contact with him recently to be tested.

Last November, Saeb Erekat, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, died at the age of 65 after contracting COVID-19.

Erekat had been rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem the previous month after he was infected with the coronavirus.

Rajoub has in the past said that Jews deserved the genocide inflicted on them by the Nazis. Prior to that he declared that if the PA had a nuclear bomb, it would use it against Israel.

In one incident, Rajoub was filmed as he verbally confronted Border Police officers at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, telling one of them to "shut up, go to hell."