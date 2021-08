Fatah director Jibril Rajoub, 68, announced today (Friday) by Facebookthat he has contracted COVID-19.

He called on everyone who has met with him recently to be tested and apologized to those with whom he was supposed to hold a meeting.

In November last year, another senior PA official was hospitalized for three weeks and eventually died at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem after contracting COVID-19.