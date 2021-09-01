After exposé, terrorist murderer's illegal EU-funded structure demolished

Rizq Salah, a convicted terrorist who was released in a 2013 agreement, dismantled an illegal structure in Gush Etzion that he erected with the help of the European Union after Israel's Civil Administration issued a confiscation order against it, Israel Hayom reported.

In August, the Arab Desk of the pro-Israel watchdog organization Im Tirtzu revealed that Salah erected an illegal structure in Gush Etzion bearing the logo of the European Union. The structure also bore the logos of Oxfam and the Rural Women's Development Society, a Palestinian NGO.

Salah, who was convicted of murdering IDF soldier Guy Friedman in 1990, was released by Israel in 2013 as part of a US-mediated initiative to resume peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

In 2019, Ynet reported that Salah was given permission by Israel's Civil Administration to cultivate land in Gush Etzion near the Jewish community of Netiv Ha'avot.

After Im Tirtzu discovered the illegal structure, it notified the Civil Administration, which subsequently issued an order against the structure and threatened to confiscate it should Salah refuse to dismantle it.

Religious Zionist Party MKs Simcha Rothman and Orit Struck also sent a letter to the European Union Ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, with the demand to cease its aid to Salah and illegal construction in Area C.

This week, members of Im Tirtzu's Arab Desk returned to the site and discovered that Salah dismantled the structure.

"We are pleased that the Civil Administration answered our call to dismantle the illegal structure built by this terrorist with the help of the EU," said Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg. "The EU needs to end its sick obsession with the Jewish state and stop funding anti-Israel projects and NGOs."

MKs Simcha Rothman and Orit Struck also welcomed the news and said: "We hope that the Civil Administration will not stop at this and will continue its firm enforcement against illegal construction and land grabs in Area C and near Jewish communities."