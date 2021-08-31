Ashkelon man arrested for threatening to assassinate Bennett

An Israeli man from the coastal city of Ashkelon was arrested Tuesday, after he made threats against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s life.

The suspect, a 23-year-old resident of Ashkelon, replied to a Facebook post with a list of threats against Prime Minister Bennett, police said.

Police opened an investigation into the post and located the author at his Ashkelon home.

Officers arrested the suspect at his home early Tuesday morning and transferred him for questioning.

The suspect is slated to be brought before a judge later Tuesday for an extension of his remand.

Earlier this month, a man in his 40s from the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat was arrest after he threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Bennett.

Police opened the investigation after the suspect called the police hotline. During the call, the suspect told a female police officer: “I want to murder the prime minister.”

During the call, authorities traced the source of the call, which was found to be a public phone.

A police unit was dispatched to the location of the public phone, with the suspect located nearby.

According to the indictment, the suspect repeated his threats to murder Prime Minister Bennett, and was arrested.