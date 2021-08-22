Israeli man arrested after he told police he plans to assassinate Prime Minister Bennett

Israel Police filed an indictment Sunday against a man from southern Israel who allegedly threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The suspect, a man in his 40s from the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, was arrested late last week after he threatened to murder the Israeli premier.

Police opened the investigation after the suspect called the police hotline last Friday. During the call, the suspect told a female police officer: “I want to murder the prime minister.”

During the call, authorities traced the source of the call, which was found to be a public phone.

A police unit was dispatched to the location of the public phone, with the suspect located nearby.

According to the indictment, the suspect repeated his threats to murder Prime Minister Bennett, and was arrested.

The local magistrates court extended the suspect’s arrest, and on Sunday, police submitted an indictment against him, requesting that the court extend his arrest until the end of his trial.