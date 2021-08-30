When American Presidents trade a Jewish bloodbath for a nuclear deal

In downtown Buenos Aires a modest building is locked down like Fort Knox. The clue is a billboard positioned on the left. On black metal eighty five names in white are scrawled. I knew most would be Jewish; the building’s name told me that it was synonymous in the Jewish world with, atrocity. I was outside the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA).

ILTV AMIA Bombing

When a Renault truck pulled up to it on July 18, 1994 and detonated its payload, it ushered in days of horror and decades of evil. Iran masterminded the hit and Hezbollah executed it. They had a ‘trial run’ two years before the big show. In identical manner the Israeli Embassy some blocks distant was collapsed. Both crimes carried the brand mark the terrors of Tehran leave on Jewish targets.

By the nature of their work, purveyors of terror either die doing the deed or seldom get caught. So after the August suicide attack in Kabul killed 13 Americans and some 100 Afghans, President Biden’s warning carried no more weight than the promise he made in April, American troops would come home “responsibly, deliberately, and safely.” A blunder, to quote some luminary, is when a politician tells the truth.

To make terrorists pay is difficult to do

“To those who carried out this attack,” said Biden, “as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this.. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Making terrorists pay is simple to promise and difficult to do. You have to: (1) identify them; (2) go after them; (3) attack them. Even then diplomacy may shove a foot in the door. In fact there can be strong motives for NOT making terrorists pay. The AMIA atrocity provides a case in point. Biden as Vice President stood by while his mentor and President made sure that the culprits, though identified, got off scot free. How and why could Barak Obama do such a thing?

Reuters Barack Obama and Joe Biden

Obama made sure that the terrorists got off scot free

Tom Friedman of the New York Times spilt the beans. Friedman talked with Obama after he had bagged the legacy he’d set his heart on bagging. At last Obama could wave the signed piece of paper to signal his nuclear deal with Tehran.

“It is a better outcome for America, Israel and our Arab allies than any alternative on the table,” the President, cock-a-hoop, told Friedman. What a table it had to be. Clutter-free, meaning no side issues that would offend the Mullahs slouching and sneering on the other side of the table. Everything was taken off the table – everything except the bribes. For caliphate fanatics the prickly issues were (1) holocaust threats they routinely make against Israel, and (2) their worldwide network of terror.

Had Obama put those on the table the terrors in suits would have got up and walked out. Then they would have developed their Bomb – according to Obama.

Not parolled for their crime but given $150bn to finance web of terror

He did not parole them but he did give them $150 billion to spend. The lot of the master terrorists was not crime and punishment but crime and reward. They’d slaughtered Jews wholesale. Now they had the cash to send more, Allah willing, to kingdom come. The deal Obama cobbled together was more a swap than a deal of give and take. He swapped the blood of Jews for a reptilian ally.

This sordid game was enabled by the vilest act. The President’s men stopped Argentine’s wheels of justice turning. Literally. The law was taking its course when Obama told it to stop. His ambitious deal came first.

Reuters A woman holds up a photo of late state prosecutor Alberto Nisman during commemor

Alberto Nisman. Compiled a docket a million-pages thick

A monumental investigation into the AMIA bombing had made Alberto Nisman, a government prosecutor, a Jew, into a world celebrity. By 2006 Nisman had managed to indict seven members of Iran’s government, one a former President and Foreign Minister. Then he did one better. Nisman secured international arrest warrants for five of the seven, thus locking them inside Iran.

A deal with the devil. Trade in return for inventing Tehran’s innocence

Onto the set flounced Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, President of Argentine, an Eva Peron in her beauty and blinding ambition. In a volte face de Kirchner bartered the terror attack in exchange for commodities.

She allegedly got Iranian oil for scuttling Nisman’s decade long investigation. For its part of the deal Tehran bought Argentine grain and had its crime obscured. This made it a commercial deal with murder thrown in.

By now the resolute Nisman had compiled a docket a million-pages thick, in addition to a secret 300- page docket against de Kirschner and her cronies. They were accused of inventing Tehran’s innocence in order “to pursue commercial, political and geopolitical interests.” So a president and four international terrorists seem to have exchanged barrels of oil for sacks of grain, topping the deal with Jewish blood by the barrel.

At this point Biden’s boss came into the picture. Western diplomatic sources disclosed that the Obama Administration twisted the arm of Argentine leaders to end the investigation of Tehran’s complicity in the AMIA attack.

This was its reward for sitting at the Table, to go through the motions of signing Barack Obama’s signature deal. His people met with their Argentine counterparts on different occasions. As the source close to Argentine leaders explained:

“One of the first demands by Iran to the Obama administration was that Argentine be pressed to drop arrest warrants,” said a source close to Argentine leaders. “Within months, the meeting was followed up with a higher level one where Argentine leaders were asked to lay off. They eventually complied.”

But Alberto Nisman’s moment had arrived. On January 14, 2015 he publicly accused President Kirchner and her (Jewish) Foreign Minister, Hector Timerman of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to bury the AMIA case. “The order to execute the crime came directly and personally from the President of the Nation,” the docket charged.

Nisman was summoned to testify before the Argentine Congress. He feared for his life, he told friends, but was determined to see the case through. Days before his testimony to Congress he texted: “On Monday I am going in strong with evidence!”

Nisman got a bullet to the head before he could testify

He failed to live that long. The night before his date with destiny Nisman got a bullet to the head in his bathroom. In the trashcan police recovered a draft legal document that cleared the way for Kirchner’s arrest. What is not clear is whether the document contained evidence of Obama’s involvement in the Kirchner plot.

Without much ado the 27th anniversary of AMIA passed on July 2021. But then Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Biden arranged a summit. At the top of the agenda was what to do about Iran – not Iran the mastermind behind AMIA, but Iran that was developing the Bomb. Joe Biden’s been jumping through hoops to renew the deal his boss struck in 2015.

Why would Biden do such a thing? The move can be of no probable benefit – to America or the free world or the Biden family. Nor could it improve the lives of long-suffering Iranians. If Biden is not being, like his mentor, ambitious for himself, why rescue men soaked in barrels of blood? At least work in some double-entry bookkeeping: ‘I will do you a favor if you do XYZ for me.’

Of all murky lunacies, redoing a failed pact is the most devious, the most comic, the most perilous. Try it again, Uncle Sam. Joe the Democrat wants to revive a nuclear accord just because Trump the Republican dumped it?

From Obama there’s been no comeback. But on the eve of the White House summit, de Kirchner made one. Now Vice President, she has called it a scandal that she was being tried for covering up Tehran’s handiwork. As President from 2007 to 2015, Kirchner was indicted by a federal judge for obstructing investigations into the AMIA bombing.

Appointed cabinet of men wanted by Interpol

Coincidentally with her comeback, the terrors in suits made theirs. New President Ebrahim Raisi has surrounded himself with men who come with bounties on their heads. His Interior Minister is a Mr Ahmad Vahidi, a former head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, its international arm at the time of the AMIA bombing. Vahidi is on Interpol’s ‘red list.’

And then there’s Mr Hossein Amirabdollahian the new Foreign Minister. His ties to the Hezbollah group in Lebanon could pose a problem for Naftali Bennett, assuming he knows what he ought to: the identified AMIA bomber, Ibrahim Hussein Berro, is a member of Hezbollah.

Mr Hossein, by the by, will be the gentleman whom Joe Biden must coddle if he’s to win the nuclear accord he wants so dreadfully.

Reuters/Majid Asgaripour/WANA Ebrahim Raisi

Ali Akhbar, int warrant of arrest for the AMIA bombing

To round off President Raisi’s jolly men there’s Ali Akhbar Velayati, a key suspect in the AMIA attack. The man was Foreign Minister from 1981 until 1987 and is deemed to be close to supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Velayati has been on Interpol’s wanted list since 2007. An international warrant of arrest is out for him. Obama and his negotiator John Kerry must know of this gentleman. One of the first demands Iran made to Kerry was that Argentina must drop the warrant. This is according to the source, close to Argentine leaders.

Clearly Sen. Robert Menendez, then ranking Democrat of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee wasn’t far wrong when he said that Obama had become Iran’s leading defender and protector. The US State Department, Menendez claimed, may have been playing a supportive role as far back as 2013.

In that year Alberto Nisman was invited by U.S. lawmakers to testify about his findings at a Congressional hearing. Nisman was stopped by Argentine’s public prosecutor from going to America to testify. In his absence, panel chairman Rep. Jeff Duncan noted that the State Department omitted Nisman’s findings that Iran had infiltrated large regions of Latin America through the establishment of clandestine stations, and that Iran was ready to ‘execute terrorist attacks when the regime decides to do so.

War, Napoleon said, is a contest of blunders. The side that commits fewer blunders wins the war. Could the same be said about some modern Presidents of America? Blunder Joe is fast becoming the epitaph for the Biden White House. Fox News had Newt Gingrich list Biden's top 10 blunders.

Let Israel beware. Relying on Blunder Joe, Israel can’t afford to lose the war on blunders – not with Tehran licking its bloody chops.