Eighty-three years after the Jews of Yemen were expelled from their homes, a moving event took place in the old synagogue in Jerusalem's Kgfar Hateimanim-Kfar Hashiloach neighborhood.

At the event, shofars (ram's horns) were blown, and the traditional Selichot prayers were said.

Attending the event was World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel, members of Knesset, and other public figures.