Dr. Fauci supports vaccine mandate in all US schools

Dr. Anthony Fauci has publicly stated his support for a vaccine mandate in America’s schools.

“I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “We’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis” vaccinations, he added.

Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the United States, but Fauci has already expressed his optimism that the FDA will soon clear either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine for the under-12 age group.

“I think there’s a reasonable chance” that the FDA will approve the shots, Fauci told ABC’s “This Week,” anticipating that by October, there will be enough data to assess the safety of the vaccine for children.

Health officials in several countries have voiced their fears that the start of the new school year will lead to a significant uptick in infections, and the issue is therefore at the forefront of discussions on regulations as they affect children.

Last week, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adults. Prior to its decision, the vaccine had only been granted emergency use authorization.