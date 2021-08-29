Condition of Israeli soldier who was critically wounded on Gaza border deteriorates

The condition of an Israeli soldier wounded on the Gaza frontier earlier this month is worsening, hospital officials said Sunday afternoon.

On August 21st, 21-year-old Barel Shmueli, a Border Police officer, was wounded after terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip opened fire on his unit, which was deployed to the Gaza border after violent riots broke out on the Gaza side of the border.

Shmueli was shot in the head during the shooting attack, and was rushed to Soroka Hospital in critical condition.

Officials from Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba said Sunday that Shmueli's condition has deteriorated, and that he remains in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation by the Israeli military found that the terrorist fired at Shmueli through a crack in the wall separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, and that the terrorist had concealed the pistol used in the attack, drawing it only after seconds before opening fire - after he had reached the wall. The Israeli security forces failed to identify the terrorist as an armed threat before he drew the firearm.

Shmueli's family has requested prayers on his behalf (Barel Ahiya Ben Nitza).