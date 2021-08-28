Watch live: 'Selichot' prayers on the Mount of Olives

Ahead of Jewish New Year, special 'Selichot' prayers are held on the Mount of Olives, led by cantors Yisrael Parnes and Yechiel Schossheim.

Tags: Mount Of Olives Selichot
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Selichot prayers (illustrative)
Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

The Keren Avia organization has organized "Selichot" prayers led this year by cantor and singer Yisrael Parnes and cantor Yechiel Schossheim.

Rabbi Ben-Zion Algazi and Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu also attended the event.



