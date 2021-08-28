The Keren Avia organization has organized "Selichot" prayers led this year by cantor and singer Yisrael Parnes and cantor Yechiel Schossheim.
Rabbi Ben-Zion Algazi and Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu also attended the event.
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelWatch live: 'Selichot' prayers on the Mount of Olives
Watch live: 'Selichot' prayers on the Mount of Olives
Ahead of Jewish New Year, special 'Selichot' prayers are held on the Mount of Olives, led by cantors Yisrael Parnes and Yechiel Schossheim.
Tags: Mount Of Olives Selichot
Selichot prayers (illustrative)
Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90
The Keren Avia organization has organized "Selichot" prayers led this year by cantor and singer Yisrael Parnes and cantor Yechiel Schossheim.
Rabbi Ben-Zion Algazi and Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu also attended the event.
top