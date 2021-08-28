PM Bennett: Biden is a leader who loves Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with media following his meeting with US President Joe Biden, describing the meeting as "excellent."

"It was an excellent meeting, especially one-on-one," Bennett said. "It was mostly a working meeting. It felt like we knew each other a long time."

"I found a leader who loves Israel, knows exactly what he wants, and is attentive to our needs."

Bennett also said that both the US and Israel "are determined that Iran won’t be able to get a nuclear weapon ever. I’m happy we agreed on that goal. We will work in the coming days, weeks and months to develop the channels of cooperation. I must say there isn't a lot of time. The subject is urgent, and cannot be pushed aside."

"I invited the president to Israel after we defeat the Delta variant," he added.

"I am truly grateful to the president and his entire staff on their determination to carry out the meeting," he said, adding that immediately after the Kabul attack, Biden said that he and Bennett "would have a full meeting" and that in the end, it continued longer than expected.