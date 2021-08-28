Conference of Presidents heralds Biden-Bennett meeting

Dianne Lob, Chair, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on Friday welcomed the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“We applaud today’s summit between President Biden and Prime Minister Bennett, which continues the close special relationship between America and Israel dating back to Israel’s independence in 1948,” they said in a statement.

“The two leaders addressed bilateral issues as well as common threats, shared goals, and the path to peace in the Middle East. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Bennett on these issues recently and know that he is committed to strengthening the mutual bonds between the US and Israel. Enhanced cooperation in combating the ongoing pandemic, countering Iran’s aggression and nuclear program, and sustaining the life-saving Iron Dome missile defense system is ever more vital given the increasing challenges in the region and beyond,” added the Jewish leaders.

"The horrific terror attack in Kabul underscores the critical importance of collaboration between the two countries, particularly in standing together against terrorism and its perpetrators. It is not only shared perceptions of threats and common interests, but fundamental shared values and visions for the future that form the foundation of the US-Israel alliance. As we approach a new year in the Jewish calendar, we pray that both countries working together will lead us all to a year of peace, of understanding, and of prosperity,” they concluded.

