GOP Senators call on Biden to resign over Afghanistan

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Thursday joined a wave of other Republicans calling on US President Joe Biden to resign.

Hawley said in a statement issued by his office and quoted by The Hill that Biden “has now overseen the deadliest day for US troops in Afghanistan in over a decade, and the crisis grows worse by the hour.”

“We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal,” wrote Hawley.

“This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership,” he added. “It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign,” he continued.

Blackburn issued her demand in a tweet, also calling for the resignations of Vice President Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley.

She argued that the president and each of the named administration members “should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.”

Her tweet came minutes after another post in which she noted that Biden “pledged a forceful response against any attack on US servicemembers.”

“He must follow through on his word make these terrorists pay,” she added.

Biden has come under fire for his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, where the Taliban took over the country more than one week ago.

The criticism of the President increased after Thursday’s suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, in which at least 70 people were killed, including 13 US servicemembers.