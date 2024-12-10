In his testimony at his corruption trial on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed his rocky relationship with former US President Barak Obama on Tuesday and revealed that he was invited for a secret visit to Afghanistan.

Asked about the challenges he faced between the years 2016 and 2017, the Prime Minister claimed that the main challenge was his relationship with then-President Obama: "Already at my first meeting with him in the White House, he explained that US policies were going to take a sharp turn; he appealed to the Muslim world and Iran."

Netanyahu continued: "Concerning the State of Israel, he (Obama) saw a critical need for us to return, more or less, to the 1967 borders and to create a Palestinian state, and if we solved this, everything would be solved. I had to face great pressure to create a Palestinian state. He demanded it during the first meeting, he said: 'Not even one brick will you build over the Green Line.' I responded: 'Half of Jerusalem is over the Green Line; for instance, the Gilo neighborhood.' Obama said: 'Gilo too.' He demanded a total construction freeze, massive pressure. I had to deal with this, I had to deflect it, and it was no small matter."

The Prime Minister revealed during his testimony: "Obama offered me to go for a secret visit in Afghanistan to see how the American forces train the local forces."