Biden-Bennett meeting pushed off following Kabul blast

The White House has announced that the first meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been delayed in light of the deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Bennett and Biden had been scheduled to meet in just a few hours to discuss security cooperation and regional challenges facing the US and Israel, including the Iranian nuclear threat.

No new time has been set for the meeting.

At least 13 people were killed in the explosion and many more were injured, including three American soldiers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also cancelled her planned visit to Israel following the bombing. Merkel had been scheduled to land in Israel on Saturday.