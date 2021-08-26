Afghan translator: Baby girl died in my arms after Kabul explosion

In the chaos following a large explosion set off by a suicide bomber at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday that killed least 13 people, an Afghan translator for the US Marines spoke with Fox News.

The translator, who gave his name as Carl, spoke about watching a baby girl die in his arms, as well as the other scenes of destruction and carnage he had witnessed at the airport during and after the attack.

“There was an explosion that happened. A lot of people got hurt. I got a baby girl [who] was five years old. She died right in my arms,” Carl said. “I saw her on the ground and I picked her up and I took her to the hospital but she died.”

He described the chaotic scene after the bomb went off, with people running around in shock.

“Right now I have some casualties with me in my vehicle and I’m taking them to the hospital,” he said.

He added: “I cannot tell you exactly what happened but the explosion was very bad and a lot of people are hurt.”

Carl said that his life was in danger as a translator for the American military, and that the Taliban were after him. They’d already been to his house twice.

He had been trying to get out of the country since before the Taliban takeover. He had been at the Kabul airport attempting to board an airplane leaving Afghanistan when the bomb went off.