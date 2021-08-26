Yossi Dagan: Bennett's statement is unacceptable

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan responded to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's remarks in an interview with the New York Times, in which he said his government would build in Judea and Samaria, will not establish a Palestinian state but will also not apply sovereignty.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said some things that are important and some things that cannot be accepted in any way. The statement that a terrorist state will not be established in the heart of the country is an important statement and so is the statement that this government will not resolve the 'Israeli-Palestinian conflict,'" Dagan said.

“The messianic attempts in the past to try to reach solutions here and now of retreats in exchange for terror have not proven themselves and there is no reason for them to continue. At the same time, the statement that there will be no sovereignty is a statement that is unacceptable, as is the statement about restricting construction in accordance with natural growth."

The head of the Samaria Council stressed that "sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is a moral need and duty of every Prime Minister in Israel. The argument that Netanyahu also promised that there will be no sovereignty in the coming years is not an appropriate answer, because the Prime Minister's role is to promote what is good for the State of Israel, and construction in the heart of the country is what is good for the State of Israel.”

“The public in Israel expects there to be a construction boom in Judea and Samaria. We will not accept a situation of restricting construction as is being done now,” Dagan clarified.