Israel preparing for possibility of rocket fire during Bennett-Biden meeting

Ahead of the meeting in Washington between Bennett and Biden, officials in Israel on Wednesday night estimated tonight that Hamas may fire a rocket during the meeting between the leaders, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, the IDF, including the air force, is continuing to prepare for an escalation near Gaza.

The army, further, is drawing a distinction between "incendiary balloons" - which can be "contained" pending a response, and rocket launches - which will lead to an immediate, powerful response.

A political source said tonight in a conversation with reporters accompanying the Prime Minister's entourage ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden that the US administration understands that Hamas' conduct in Gaza is problematic.

According to the source, Prime Minister Bennett is being updated throughout the day on the situation on Israel's southern border.

"We have the impression that the Americans understand that Hamas is the one that is acting provocatively and agitating the region. The Americans are conveying messages on all relevant axes and demanding restraint from Hamas," the source said.

Earlier, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi referred to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and to the continued launching of incendiary balloons from the enclave, "The IDF is preparing, with a concerted effort, for the possibility of another operation in Gaza," Kochavi said. "We do not accept and will not accept a violation of our sovereignty, no matter who is behind it, and Hamas is responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip."