Political source: US calls on Hamas to show restraint

A political source said tonight (Wednesday) in a conversation with reporters accompanying the Prime Minister's entourage ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden that the US administration understands that Hamas' conduct in Gaza is problematic.

According to the source, Prime Minister Bennett is being updated throughout the day on the situation on Israel's southern border.

"We have the impression that the Americans understand that Hamas is the one that is acting provocatively and agitating the region. The Americans are conveying messages on all relevant axes and demanding restraint from Hamas," the source said.

Bennett is expected to meet later tonight with the U.S. Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State. His goal in the meetings is for the Biden Administration to understand Israel's positions - to preserve the current status quo with the Palestinian Authority and not to pursue a two-state solution at this time.

The source stressed that "as the prime minister said in an interview with the New York Times - there will be no construction freeze but there will also be no annexation. There will be no political negotiations with Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas). At the same time, Israel's interest is in stabilizing the situation of the Palestinian population."

In addition the issue of equipping and building the IDF's forces will come up in Bennett's meeting with the Secretary of Defense in light of the growing Iranian threat.