'If parents don't want to vaccinate their children - let them stay home'

The head of Israel's Teachers Association has said that parents who do not want to vaccinate their children against coronavirus should keep their children home this coming school year.

In a Wednesday morning interview with 103 FM Radio, Teachers Association Chairman Ran Erez spoke about the school year, which is expected to begin on time, on September 1.

"We, the teachers, are ready for it, and we're waiting impatiently," Erez told the radio station.

When asked if he would support delaying the start of the school year, Erez said, "If it was decided then it was decided. The one who makes the decision about this is the Israeli government. We can express opinions but at the end the decision and responsibility belong to them."

"My opinion, in a way that cannot be misinterpreted, is that we need to reopen, it has very great importance. The entire State of Israel is open, so there is no reason to place a lockdown on the education system," he emphasized.

When asked whether teachers should be vaccinated against coronavirus or have to test regularly, Erez said, "I support every teacher needing to be vaccinated or tested, and entering the school with a Green Pass. Students, too. Why not? Students can get vaccinated. I'm speaking about the upper grades, 7-12. These are students who can get vaccinated or be tested."

"Right now there are about ten thousand teachers in secondary schools who are not vaccinated," he added, noting that the teachers will not accept that the Coronavirus Cabinet treat them differently than other employees. "We will turn to the Supreme Court. We are part of the public sector and we are not willing to be treated differently."

According to Erez, those students whose parents do not agree to vaccinate them should remain at home.

"[Why should] an unvaccinated student who refuses to be tested should come to school and endanger the other children or the teachers?" he asked. "A sick person should remain at home."

"If a student refuses to be tested, then obviously he has something to hide. He won't be vaccinated and also won't be tested? Maybe the parents want to send him to school so that it'll be easier for them."