Officials: Booster shots to be available for all ages next week

COVID-19 booster shots will be available for Israelis of all ages as early as next week, health officials told Arutz Sheva on Tuesday night.

The decision will be made in light of the data showing a curb in morbidity among those who have been vaccinated with the booster shot.

Currently, the third vaccine dose is available for people aged 40 and over, teaching staff, Israel Prison Service personnel, welfare workers and pregnant women. The purpose of the expansion is to vaccinate as many citizens as possible before the holidays in about two weeks.

In the last 24 hours, 9,831 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel. Of all the patients in Israel, 678 are in serious condition, with 123 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 6,864 people have died in Israel since the start of the pandemic.