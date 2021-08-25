Biden: US 'on track' to get all forces out of Afghanistan by August 31

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by August 31, though he also cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban.

In an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world leaders on the evacuation efforts, the President said he has asked for contingency plans in the event more time is needed. But he stressed that the situation could deteriorate the longer the US remains in Afghanistan.

"We are currently on a pace to finish by August the 31st. The sooner we can finish, the better," Biden said, according to The Hill.

"Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops. But, the completion by Aug. 31 depends on the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those we're transporting out, and no disruptions to our operations," he added.

Biden noted that he has asked Pentagon and State Department officials to draft contingency plans should troops need to remain in Afghanistan into September. The President has previously said all Americans in the country who want to return home will be brought home, but White House officials have expressed optimism that the ramp up of evacuation flights will allow them to wind down the US military presence by the end of August.

Biden pointed to the risk of terrorist attacks near the Kabul airport, where thousands of Americans and Afghan civilians have gathered in recent days in an effort to leave the country.

He also said the Taliban has thus far taken steps to ensure access to the airport, though reports on the ground indicated some civilians have faced intimidation or been attacked by Taliban fighters.

"I’m determined to ensure that we complete our mission, this mission. I’m also mindful of the increasing risks that I’ve been briefed on, and the need to factor those risks in. They’re real and significant challenges that we also have to take into consideration," stated Biden.

Biden has come under heavy criticism for his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, after the Taliban took over Afghanistan more than one week ago.

The President has repeatedly defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Last Monday, Biden gave a speech in which he justified the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and said he “stands squarely behind” that decision.

Two days later, in an interview with ABC, the President insisted he doesn't know how the US could have withdrawn from Afghanistan without "chaos ensuing."

The criticism of Biden has come mostly from Republicans such as former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

One Democrat, Rep. Seth Moulton, rebuked Biden’s claim that some Afghans weren’t evacuated from the country sooner because they didn’t want to leave and said, “That’s utter BS.”