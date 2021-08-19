Trump on Biden: Inconceivable that anybody could be so incompetent

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted US President Joe Biden's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan.

"It's inconceivable that anybody could be so incompetent, stupid," Trump said in an interview on Newsmax.

"Use any word you want to use," Trump added. "To imagine that you take out your military before you take out your US citizens, and the civilians and others that may be helped us to even think of that, it's not something that can be believed."

Trump also said that Biden permitting the Taliban to quickly resume power in Afghanistan trumps even the failures on the southern border.

"There's never been anything so poorly handled," he continued. "We used to talk about the southern border that you know – we had the southern border the best it's ever been, now it's the worst it's ever been – but this is blowing it away."

Trump called the unfolding chaos in Kabul "disgraceful," referring to his past discussions with Taliban leaders as he sought a peace deal before a "conditions-based" withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I spoke with the heads of the Taliban – I had very, very tough conversations," Trump said. "There would be hell to pay if anything happened like this.

"And by the way, who could even think this thing like this going to happen, but they knew that there would hell to pay and it would start right at their village where they all lived – where they lived very happily. We had we had this worked out. It was going to be great," he added.

Biden has come under fire for his handling of the crisis in Afghanistan. On Monday, he gave a speech in which he justified the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and said he “stands squarely behind” that decision.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan was "an unmitigated disaster."

"So against everyone's advice, including the current president’s own military, he decided to withdraw and to withdraw rapidly. What we have seen is an unmitigated disaster, a stain on the reputation of the United States of America," McConnell said.

"Every terrorist around the world, in Syria, in Iraq, in Yemen, in Africa, are cheering the defeat of the United States military by a terrorist organization in Afghanistan," he added.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Biden “chose a dangerous and dishonorable path in Afghanistan, and he has no one to blame for this debacle but himself.”

Former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said that the US withdrawal - which allowed the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan - "gave the terrorists a win."

Former Vice President Mike Pence penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal in which he accused Biden of showing "weakness" toward the Taliban.