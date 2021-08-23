PM Naftali Bennett: Mixup between name of soldier and his father was honest mistake

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday night spoke with Yosef Hadarya, father of IDF soldier Barel Hadarya Shmnueli, who was critically injured while defending Israel's border during a Gaza border riot.

Bennett inquired as to Hadarya's welfare, but became confused as to the soldier's name.

In response, Yosef Hadarya harshly criticized the Prime Minister, attacking him through his tears of pain and saying, "Coward, you don't know how to make decisions."

On Monday, Bennett responded: "Soldier Barel Hadarya Shmueli was severely injured in an incident on the Gaza border, and together with the entire nation of Israel, I am praying for his recovery."

Yesterday, I called up Barel's father Yossi, out of honest concern for Barel's health and in order to offer support to the parents during such a difficult moment in their lives. Yossi expressed to me his natural anger and frustration, and I embrace him and his family.

"The mixup between between Barel's name and that of his father happened innocently, and I would like to apologize for it from the depths of my heart. I have no words to describe the pain and difficulty that the family is going through during these moments.

"The IDF's soldiers and fighters, and certainly their family members, have always been dear to my heart, and so it will remain. It is the holy of holies.

"I would like to once again send support and an embrace to the family during this difficult time, and I am sorry that it was hurt. The entire nation of Israel is praying for the recovery of Barel," Bennett concluded.