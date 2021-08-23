Authorities in New York and Connecticut have declared a state of emergency and called on residents to prepare for one of the strongest storms the region has known.

Tropical Depression Henri has caused severe flooding in many areas, including in 770, where it drenched the large "zal" study hall, causing great damage, COL reported.

According to The New York Times, as of early Monday morning New York time, Henri had already cut power to over 135,000 customers.

The Washington Post reported that at least 21 people had been killed in the storm, and dozens of others are still missing.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden said: "I've already approved emergency declarations for Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, which activates funds and means we can get in there and help as soon as this extreme weather has moved through. We don't know the full extent of the storm’s impact today, but we're acting to prepare for and prevent damage as much as possible."