Israel downgrades terror threat level in Sinai after 20 years

The National Security Council announced on Wednesday evening that the level of the threat of terrorism on the shores of the Sinai Peninsula and Sharm el-Sheikh has been downgraded from level 1 to level 3.

In northern Sinai, however, a high level of risk remains - level 1.

The issue arose during a meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel, in which Bennett updated the latter on the decision.

The National Security Council noted that the COVID-19 guidelines remain in place and it is recommended to avoid leaving Israel unless it is necessary.

For the past two decades, the terror alert in southern Sinai has been at its highest, but many Israelis have chosen to vacation there nonetheless.

The travel warning that was posted on the website of the National Security Council said, "In view of ISIS Sinai district’s activity in the northern part of Sinai, there is a fear that the organization's activists will try to harm various targets, including tourism destinations in southern Sinai that many Israelis visit. It should be recalled that the organization's leadership has threatened Israel and Israelis several times in the past."

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz also met on Wednesday with Kamel. The two discussed the need to strengthen regional stability, the common war on terror and the importance of safeguarding common security interests.

Gantz thanked Kamel and thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi for Egypt's positive activity in the region, and stressed the importance Israel sees in achieving long-term quiet in southern Israel and promoting a solution to the issue of prisoners and missing persons held in the Gaza Strip.