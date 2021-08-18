The Facebook octopus

It is not for nothing that Gilad Erdan – a high ranking Likud Minister from 2009-2020, until sworn in as Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations and the Israeli Ambassador to the United States – at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, May 22, 2016, in his then capacity as Internal Security Minister, warned:

“Social media sites like Facebook need to do more to stop incitement to terrorism. If those sites refuse to take action, he said, governments need to step in….”

If Erdan’s extremely foreboding statement does not strike an ominous enough chord, a flashback to January 31, 2016 – from another security heavyweight, left-leaning Amos Yadlin – should set the record straight, as per Facebook’s absolute ability to change the course of history. Literally. Yadlin, who was a general in the IAF; the head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, and the Executive Director of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) at Tel Aviv University, November 2011 to May 2021, - said

“The most dangerous nation in the Middle East acting against Israel is the state of Facebook. It has a lot more power than anybody who’s operating an armed force, and unlike before, there’s no longer an existential military threat facing Israel. Rather, it’s a strategic threat.”

Let the above stark declarations serve as both a back-up to this writer’s previous analysis (Israel National News, August 3, 2021), Facebook and freedom: Facebook’s nexus to LifeLog, and its linkages to (Pentagon’s) DARPA: What does it mean, and why does it matter? Connecting the Dots, and a follow-on to what lies ahead – not only for Israel and the U.S., but for the entirety of Western Civilization.

In this regard, having written what is deemed by more than a few experts (operating within the spheres of geo-politics, counter-terrorism, investigative journalism and related fields) the seminal book on Facebook's dark underbelly (for instance, as described within), it is not unusual to receive highly germane and material information; that which anti-American, anti-Israel, and overall anti-western mischief makers at Facebook (and elsewhere) prefer to remain hidden. It runs the gamut. Even more so, these assists rest atop a decade-long record of meticulous research; a portion of which is not open source.

With said deep backgrounder in mind, it is my considered analysis within that Facebook's overarching goal is a clearly designed and defined pathway to “convince” the American public that it is in their best interests to “hop on board” the globalist express. The more "on the ground" chaos the better. Whatever it takes. As to other westerners, the thinking is that they, too, will fold, once Americans appear “amenable.” .

Instructively, geo-politics, by its very nature, is fluid and adaptable. It is this fluidity which paves the way, like night follows day, for the worst actors imaginable to fill whatever vacuum is left open. Read: the ignominious retreat of the once vaunted U.S. armed forces - as they ran for their lives from rag-tag monsters who make up the Taliban, another Islamic jihadi hydra terror group!

And without any sugar-coating, they executed a lightening-speed take-over of Afghanistan. Similarly, ISIS did the same - when the U.S. "policeman" turned its attention to "nation-building", instead of destroying any dreams of resurrecting a centuries-old Caliphate.

In fact, said outcomes should be expected, even by those who only possess a modicum of grounding in geo-politics and military science. Assuredly, “conditions on the ground” created the aforementioned geo-political disasters.

All of which circles straight back to Facebook via its part and parcel nexus thereof. It is into this type of chaotic openings that, my research found, Facebook's operational staff enter and seek to exploit, propaganda-wise, in order to stir the anti-American, anti-Israel, and generalized anti-western pot. This is so despite claims that terrorist groups are "unwelcome" on their platform. This is not true. For, in reality, reams of documented, first-hand evidentiary proofs attest otherwise within BANNED. So, have no doubt, the Taliban will appear again..

Primarily, Facebook's limitless reach has become obvious. What used to appear random and just plain inexplicable to a beyond seasoned investigator, has coalesced, according to this investigator, into an intended (subtle-like) manipulation of American and western minds. Over time, it became crystallized and outright censorship reared its head – and not just at Facebook!

Back to the actual "sharing."

Several highlights emerged from an arduous, day-long examination of scrupulously detailed, well-sourced materials and exhibits, many of which were cross-referenced. Checked and double-checked.

In no order of importance, let the following professional assessments we have made stand for the stated record:

– Facebook engineers (software/hardware) are on a "need to know" basis when it comes to the sharing of internal information. By extrapolation, corporate "leakage" is mitigated, and "plausible deniability" remains just that, plausible. Are they afraid of more whistle-blowers?

– "Trending Topics" is a very sensitive topic, no pun intended, within Facebook's hierarchy. And while even the mathematically-challenged are wondering how the manipulation of algorithms fit in, trust, they are key and core - as to which topics and articles trend and which don't. So-called progressive news and stories "for the social good" are designed to remain atop the feed. This includes, but not exclusively so, squashing the following buzz words: covid-19; illegal immigration; voter fraud; Trump; patriotism; nationalism; border control; the Constitution; gun rights, fake news, etc. Effectively, marked for deletion. Banned.

– And then we reach what can only be interpreted as updated "Rules of Engagement" for Personal Pages and Group/Business Pages. As already evidenced within BANNED, any violation of the seemingly purposefully nebulous "Community Standards" renders an automatic deletion. Take-down. Yes, it is fair to assess that their modus operandi may go something like this: "one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter!"

– Onto the amorphous code word:"Hate Speech." Its definition amounts to little more than a loose "code of conduct", that is, depending on who is doing the speaking and who is the intended target. Regardless, within the updated rules and guidelines of the Company Handbook it must be immediately addressed - Boom!

– Another Facebook bugaboo is, in a word, sacrosanct. It remains in the forefront of protecting minorities. This category includes what is identified within the Facebook Community as "Protected Groups." Specifically, Black and Brown peoples; migrants (regardless of status); LGBT-identified; Muslims, and all those who feel marginalized and oppressed and align with progressive values and intersectionality deserve protection. Not Christians and Jews.

– "White Supremacy" is framed as the main national security threat. Much mention is made to follow the lead of the Biden administration.

– It is evident to researchers that Facebook is full-on in support of like-minded globalist-aligned leaders in the international community. Lending their voices amplification is a central theme throughout much of the researched materials. Dare we ask: is the Taliban now one such voice, in so far that they are reaping the tailwind of humiliating the heretofore super power of the world?

– Another highly sensitive topic within this and that refers to purported claims of censorship of conservatives - as if it is a figment of the imagination, a conspiracy theory, no less, contrived by millions upon millions.

– Alongside said "sensitivities", smears/criticism of progressive media and academia are mentioned, over and over.

What was most terrifying, as well as glaring and galling to two sets of seasoned eyes, was the undeniable, unabashed, and arrogant promotion of anti-western ideology. A constant theme and stream.

All of which dovetails neatly back to the direct relationship between Facebook and freedom; its nexus and worldwide impact thereof.

As maintained within Part One, the most significant and consequential factor still remains: like it or not, Facebook is the world’s largest social media site; the de facto internet since nearly every site connects to it. And with that size comes great power – the power to lift up and the power to destroy.

And since the above factual assessments are there for the reader to observe, ask yourself: which trajectory is Facebook on, that is, where Western Civilization is concerned?

Think about that. You decide.

Adina Kutnicki is an investigative journalist, living in Israel since 2008. Her work concentrates on militant Islamic jihad and its western knock-on effects. She is the co-author of BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad, She blogs at: Adina Kutnicki, A Zionist & Conservative Blog (www.adinakutnicki.com).