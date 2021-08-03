Facebook and freedom

Before the connections between Facebook and the Pentagon are exposed in plain view, one must have a basic understanding and working definition of DARPA. In turn, an evidentiary case will be built demonstrating the whys and wherefores of Facebook's limitless power:

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is a research and development agency of the United States Department of Defense responsible for the development of emerging technologies for use by the military.

DARPA is independent of other military research and development, and reports directly to senior Department of Defense management. DARPA comprises approximately 220 government employees in six technical offices, including nearly 100 program managers, who together oversee about 250 research and development programs.

On its face, the above definition and descriptor is all well and good. After all, for the U.S. to maintain its vitally important super-power status in the free world, it is critical for the Pentagon to support a qualitatively superior research and development operational arm; a mandatory, non-negotiable departmental mission.

That being established, it is neither accidental nor incidental that DARPA created LifeLog; a highly specific research and development project which preceded Facebook. Facebook, however, seems to mirror LifeLog to the nth degree! We will get to that.

Pentagon documents state that the goal of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) LifeLog project is to develop software that deduces behavioral patterns from monitoring people’s daily activities, and DARPA officials say the initiative could be used to improve military training as well as the memory of military commanders. LifeLog volunteers would be equipped with cameras, sensors, and microphones to record everything they feel, everything they do, and everywhere they go; the research is not classified, which means that LifeLog software could eventually be made available to private companies.

According to the Pentagon documents, the LifeLog software would not just file geophysical and vital readings, but also emails, instant messages, phone calls, voice mails, snail mail, faxes, and Web-based transactions, as well as links to every radio and TV broadcast the subject hears and every publication, Web site, or database he or she sees. The Center for Government and Technology’s James X. Dempsey is concerned that such a tool could impact privacy.....

Now that it is beyond a shadow of a doubt that DARPA created LifeLog, it is also the case that its core components, total surveillance and privacy intrusions, became burdensome liabilities for the powers that be. As such, much pressure was applied to scrap it. To cease and desist.

But enter Facebook.

On February 4, 2004 the agency shut down its so called “LifeLog Project”. The project’s aim would have been, “to gather in a single place just about everything an individual says, sees or does”.

Lo and behold:

On February 4, 2004, a Harvard sophomore named Mark Zuckerberg launched The Facebook, a social media website he had built in order to connect Harvard students with one another.

How could this be, unless Lifelog and Facebook are Siamese twins separated at birth? Asked and answered. Indeed, on the very exact day, one program "ceased" to exist and another, its mirror image, was born!

Facebook emerged. In short order, it has become the world's largest social media site; the defacto internet since nearly every site connects to it. And with that size comes great power - the power to lift up and the power to destroy.

Ask yourselves: why is it that NASDAQ lists Facebook Stock as “Facebook Inc. ClA?” Could it be that said stock symbol is due to Facebook’s DARPA/CIA roots?

Even more so, another highly consequential query becomes: why are former DARPA employees now working for Facebook? Why, indeed.

Moving right along, how surprising is it that "Facebook's hardware project called PORTAL was born out of Pentagon-inspired Building 8?" Curious and curiouser.

All of which beats a straight path back to the main thesis: what does it all mean, and why does it even matter?

At its core, the above questions should also be asked (and answered) in the reverse. In other words, what doesn't it mean, and why wouldn't it matter?

Well, the above flip-like thesis stems from the purposeful "creation" of Facebook; its designed intent. Read: total control!

Thankfully, after Facebook's 17 (mostly) destructive years in operation, it became impossible to keep everyone asleep and in the dark.

Most significantly, the slumbering masses - many of whom became enthralled and addicted to its "engaging" features - are now awakening like sleeping giants. The question remains: what happened to exercise such a blessed volte-face?

Simply speaking, a confluence of "adverse events" ripped the mask off, in undeniable and highly stark terms. Still, what has yet to be revealed, despite the recent "unveiling", promises to rock and shock the west even further. I

When rational people consider the fact that Facebook (alongside collusive social media giants) had the ability to manipulate the results of the 2020 election in a myriad of ways - most tellingly, through outright censorship, to the point of removing, thereby silencing, the President of the United States - what other evidence is required, as per its dangers to the free world?

Consider the fact that Facebook (again, in tandem with fellow social media giants) has the ability to delete all information which dares to question the efficacy of everything related to covid!

Effectively, whatever, and whomever, contradicts the leftist narrative becomes a target for communist/socialist style purging on Facebook. This is not hyperbole. It is fact-based.

Conclusively, urgent questions must be asked, answered, and immediately addressed - with all due speed, deliberation, and seriousness - that is, if freedom aligned ideals and rights are to be preserved within Western Civilization.

- What will it take to stop Facebook from operating akin to a law unto itself, in direct violation of the Constitution writ large?

- Will Facebook be pried loose from its total, lock-step alignment with the Dems, as the operational arm of the left?

- Resultant, will Congress, the representatives of the people, be forced to pry loose Facebook's stranglehold and monopolistic powers, never mind all the much ballyhooed hearings and occasional huffing and puffing on Capitol Hill?

- Finally, since Facebook is allowed to freely operate as a government unto itself, will President Trump's much anticipated lawsuit against Facebook, et al. be the key to opening up the rest of its treacherous Pandora's box?

Adina Kutnicki is an investigative journalist, living in Israel since 2008. Her work concentrates on militant Islamic jihad and its western knock-on effects. She is the co-author of BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad, She blogs at: Adina Kutnicki, A Zionist & Conservative Blog (www.adinakutnicki.com).