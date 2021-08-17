Bennett: We will respond to rocket at time and place of our choosing

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today (Tuesday) held a situational assessment in the Gaza Division, a day after terrorists fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip at Sderot.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, National Security Council head Dr. Eyal Hulata, Commander of the Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano, Commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier General Nimrod Aloni, and other defense officials participated in the assessment.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister met the soldiers who man the Iron Dome Battery and heard from them about their operational activities.

Bennett thanked them for their important activities for the security of Israel's citizens, both during 'peacetime' and in times of emergency, and noted that the State of Israel, including the IDF, is prepared for any scenario.

"The purpose of the visit here was to see how the IDF, the Southern Command and the Gaza Division are preparing - and they are indeed properly prepared. Our mission is to provide long-term security for the residents of the south and the residents of the Gaza Strip. We will act at a time, place and under conditions that suit us, and not anyone else," Bennett said.

He said, "As far as we are concerned, the address in Gaza is Hamas. No one was rebelling against them and there is no one else, only Hamas."