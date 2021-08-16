Baby born to bereaved parents named: Eliya Ro'ee Ish-Ran

Parents Shira and Amichai Ish-Ran, who lost their first baby in a terror attack nearly three years ago, on Monday announced that they had named their second son Eliya Ro'ee.

Eliya Ro'ee was named, according to tradition, at his circumcision ceremony, which was broadcast live on Arutz Sheva.

Last week, Chaim Silberstein, Shira’s father, annuonced Eliya Ro'ee's birth, saying: "Wonderful news, unbelievable gratitude to Hashem. A son born to our daughter Shira and her husband Amichai this morning. Both are doing well thank G-d. Some closure after they were critically injured from a terror attack two and a half years ago."

In December 2018, Shira and Amichai were wounded in a shooting attack near Ofra. Amichai suffered moderate injuries in the attack, but the terrorist had aimed at Shira, and she suffered severe injuries, forcing doctors to deliver her by emergency Caesarean section in her seventh month of pregnancy.

Following the delivery of the baby, who was named Amiad Yisrael by his grandfather, Shira's condition stabilized. However, the infant died three days after his premature birth, though he survived long enough for his parents to hold him before he passed away.