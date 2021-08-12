IDF shoots down Hezbollah drone

Yesterday (Wednesday), IDF troops downed a drone belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace, the IDF announced Thursday evening.

"The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident.," the military said. "The IDF will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty."

The incident comes a week after Hezbollah launched 19 rockets at northern Israel. 10 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, six of them fell in open areas, and the remaining three fell in Lebanese territory. No one was injured and no damage was caused.