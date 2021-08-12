Ilhan Omar spokesperson claims AIPAC putting 'Omar's life at risk'

A spokesperson for Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) accused AIPAC of putting “Omar’s life at risk” in a tweet on Tuesday.

Slevin’s tweet included a screenshot of a Facebook ad from AIPAC that was critical of Omar’s past statements about Israel and the United States. The ad said: “For Ilhan Omar, there is no difference between America and the Taliban, between Israel and Hamas, between democracies and terrorists. Tell Ilhan Omar: condemn terrorists, not America.”

“The language AIPAC uses in paid ads to smear and vilify @IlhanMN is virtually identical to the language used in death threats she gets,” Slevin tweeted. “Make no mistake: AIPAC is putting Rep. Omar’s life at risk with repeated Islamophobic attack ads.”

The AIPAC ad was referring to a widely criticized June tweet by Omar in which she wrote: “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. … We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

AIPAC shot back against Slevin’s claims, defending itself in a follow-up tweet.

“Your baseless attack on us can’t deflect from [Omar’s] attack on America and Israel,” they said. “It is outrageous for Rep. Omar to put the U.S. and Israel on the same level as the Taliban and Hamas. There is no moral equivalence between democratic allies and the terrorists who target them.”

Included with their tweet, backing up their claim, was a screenshot of a June 7 tweet by Omar that said: “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban.”

When Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) jumped in to defend Slevin, tweeting, “I’m sick of this s***,” AIPAC fired back.

“So are we, Congresswoman. Inciting hate by demonizing Israel and spreading vicious, dangerous lies about our democratic ally Israel doesn’t advance the prospects for peace,” AIPAC tweeted.

Several American Jewish groups spoke in defense of AIPAC’s Facebook ad.

“Baselessly accusing @AIPAC of Islamophobia and death threats is outrageous and beyond the pale,” tweeted the American Jewish Committee. “Criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar's odious comparison between the U.S. and Israel and murderous terrorist groups Hamas and the Taliban isn't Islamophobic. It's the right thing to do.”

StopAntisemitism.org tweeted: “[Slevin] is upset his fellow Jews have the audacity to call out his boss for her continued anti-Semitism.”

Included in their tweet was a screenshot of a tweet where Slevin wrote the statment “Anti-semitism is a right-wing force” repeatedly, at least eight times.