Thousands of units to be approved in Judea and Samaria, 1,000 for PA in Area C

The Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration will approve thousands of housing units in Judea and Samaria next week. The council convenes for the first time in about seven months.

The council will convene for the first time since Biden entered the White House and for the first time since the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government.

In recent weeks, there has been criticism from many elements in Judea and Samaria leadership, including from the chairman of the Yesha Council, David Elhayani, about the fact that the government does not approve of convening the planning council and promoting construction throughout Judea and Samaria.

Along with the approval for housing units in Judea and Samaria, Defense Minister Benny Gantz for the first time approved for the Palestinian Authority the construction of 1,000 housing units in Area C.