Government to decide: New limitations in wake of COVID spike?

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is to hold a situational assessment regarding the continued uptick in COVID cases coming as a result of the Delta strain.

The meeting will be attended by the Minister of Health, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Head of Public Health Services, the Corona Commissioner, and professionals from the Finance and Health ministries.

It was reported that later in the day the Prime Minister will hold a discussion on increasing the health system's ability to deal with the outbreak. The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene in accordance to further developments.

The virus tally rose sharply Monday, with the Israeli Ministry of Health reporting a total of 6,275 new cases Tuesday morning, nearly doubling Monday's figure of 3,421.

Of the 6,275 new cases, 44.3% were reported amongst individuals who had failed to vaccinate for Corona, compared to 54% who were fully vaccinated, and 1.7% who had received one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of tests returning positive results also rose from 3.9% on Sunday to 4.84% Monday.

There are now 35,466 confirmed cases of the virus in Israel alongside 648 patients hospitalized with COVID.