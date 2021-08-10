6,275 new COVID cases in one day as infection rate soars

The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose sharply Monday, along with the percentage of tests coming back positive.

According to data released by the Israeli Health Ministry Tuesday morning, a total of 6,275 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel on Monday, up from 3,421 a day earlier.

Of the 6,275 new cases reported Monday, 44.3% were unvaccinated, compared to 54% who were fully vaccinated, and 1.7% who had received one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of tests coming back positive also rose, rising from 3.9% on Sunday to 4.84% Monday.

There are now 35,466 known active cases of the virus in Israel. A total of 648 patients are hospitalized with COVID.

Of those, 394 are in serious condition, up from 379 on Monday. That is the highest number since March 30th.

There are 87 patients in critical condition, including 64 on respirators.

Among seriously ill patients, 36% are not vaccinated, compared to 61% who are fully vaccinated and 3% who received one dose of the vaccine.